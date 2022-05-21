Lear Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Lear has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $16.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

LEA opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 52-week low of $122.67 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lear by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after buying an additional 218,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 108.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after buying an additional 177,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lear by 467.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

