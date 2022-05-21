Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of -0.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

