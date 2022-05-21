Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $16.71 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($98.96) to €100.00 ($104.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($107.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($97.92) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

