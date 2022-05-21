Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LII opened at $207.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day moving average of $277.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $199.66 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

