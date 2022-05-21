LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
NASDAQ LX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.