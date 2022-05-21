LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ LX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.