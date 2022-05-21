Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

