LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.28. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
