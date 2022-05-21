LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.28. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

