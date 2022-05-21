LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.63 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.