Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lilium.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LILM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $17,236,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

LILM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 881,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Lilium has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

