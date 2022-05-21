Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth $67,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

