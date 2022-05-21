Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.02 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $48.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.33 million to $248.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $267.05 million, with estimates ranging from $260.56 million to $271.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.50 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $483.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,301,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 167,911 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 246,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.