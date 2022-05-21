Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Million

Brokerages expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to announce $5.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $6.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $21.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.87 million to $22.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.76 million, with estimates ranging from $67.17 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Local Bounti.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
About Local Bounti (Get Rating)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
