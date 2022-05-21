Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Logitech International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of LOGI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

