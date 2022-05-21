Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

LOW opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.72. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

