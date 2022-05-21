Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Lufax has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LU opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on LU. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lufax by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

