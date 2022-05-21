Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.06 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.