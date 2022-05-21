Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,827,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 101,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,914,000 after buying an additional 547,257 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

