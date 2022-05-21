Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.08 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $77.32 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

