Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNDNF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $44.00 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

