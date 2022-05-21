Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104.

LUN opened at C$10.65 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 11.6800009 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

