MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$18.51 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$15.75 and a 1-year high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 36.88 and a quick ratio of 36.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 240.39.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.5567281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,496.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

