Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

