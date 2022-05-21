MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to post $15.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.22 million. MannKind reported sales of $23.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.54 million to $85.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.62 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MNKD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $929.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.