Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $4.77.
Mapfre Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapfre (MPFRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.