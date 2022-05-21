Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

