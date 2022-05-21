Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NYSE:MRIN opened at $2.07 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $27.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

