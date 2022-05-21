Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MARPS stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

