Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
MARPS stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period.
About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.