Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marine Products by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

