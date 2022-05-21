Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE MPX opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.
Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.