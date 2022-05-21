Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $1.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.32 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.