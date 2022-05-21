Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

MRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.49. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

