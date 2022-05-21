Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.85. 455,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,437. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

