Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.