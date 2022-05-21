MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

MXL stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MaxLinear has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

