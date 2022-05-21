Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
MFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
