Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.