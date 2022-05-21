MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

