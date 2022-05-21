MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MDWD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.