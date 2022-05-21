MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

