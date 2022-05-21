Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

