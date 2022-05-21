Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.
NYSE:MDT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
