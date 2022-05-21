Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. On average, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

