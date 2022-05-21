Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.