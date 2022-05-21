Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.
In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.