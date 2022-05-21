Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.08. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
