Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.08. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

