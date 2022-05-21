Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.68. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $124,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.