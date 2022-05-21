Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to post $10.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.77 million. Merus posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.40 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.95 million to $137.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Merus by 33.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

