Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.18.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.33. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

