M&F Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of M&F Bancorp stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. M&F Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

