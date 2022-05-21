MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $595.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

