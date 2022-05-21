Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

MBCN stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

