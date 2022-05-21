Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NERV opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

