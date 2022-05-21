Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

