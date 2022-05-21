Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 373,482 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.