Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
