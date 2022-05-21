Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kempen & Co downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $7.22 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.