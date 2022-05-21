Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

MOH stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.04.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

